Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,937 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $20,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,574,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,711,000 after purchasing an additional 432,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,147,000 after purchasing an additional 525,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,868,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,595,000 after buying an additional 87,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 63.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,521,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,996,000 after buying an additional 979,126 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.17%.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

