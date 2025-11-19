Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,929 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after buying an additional 1,651,873 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $67,497,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,937,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,254,000 after buying an additional 797,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $81.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

