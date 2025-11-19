Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $21,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.The firm had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,440.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

