Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,118 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 91.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Allstate by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.64.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $210.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.70.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $301,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 101,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,685.62. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

