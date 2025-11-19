American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $113,669,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 336.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,079,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,497 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,020,000 after buying an additional 1,349,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,995,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,256,000 after buying an additional 1,006,133 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

