Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 61,420 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $19,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Corning by 165.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 90.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Corning by 66.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.68. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $460,872.72. The trade was a 70.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

