Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy (TSE: TRP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2025 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$73.00 to C$74.00.

11/10/2025 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

11/7/2025 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$73.00.

11/7/2025 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$77.00.

11/7/2025 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$74.00 to C$84.00.

11/7/2025 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/29/2025 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$73.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$81.00.

10/14/2025 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$75.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2025 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$76.00.

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system.

