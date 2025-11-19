Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 62.5% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $261.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.30.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David E. Rush purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.08 per share, for a total transaction of $208,080.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,317.84. This trade represents a 31.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $201.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.55 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.