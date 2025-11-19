Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Sells 1,759,340 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,148 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,759,340 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Weiss Ratings lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

