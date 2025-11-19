Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MongoDB by 51.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MongoDB by 188.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49,229 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in MongoDB by 106.7% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This trade represents a 38.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $319,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,536,004. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,492 shares of company stock worth $39,833,319. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.97.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $337.86 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $385.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.63.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

