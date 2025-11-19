Morningstar, Inc. $MORN Shares Sold by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 270.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $209.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.24. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.89 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.70%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $225,898.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,631,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,264,757.04. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 67,793 shares of company stock worth $15,436,548 in the last three months. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MORN. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price target on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

