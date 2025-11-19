Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Stake in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 26,340.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 494.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,175,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 977,411 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,077 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,430,000 after purchasing an additional 376,932 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Five Below stock opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.47.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,309.78. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

