Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Stock Position in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Saia by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 52.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Saia by 21.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Saia by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $261.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.24 and its 200 day moving average is $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $587.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Saia from $371.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Saia from $305.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.67.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

