Genpact Limited $G Shares Sold by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Genpact by 208.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Genpact by 104.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,190.40. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,185,935.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,979.90. This represents a 29.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 161,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Up 0.1%

G stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 21.94%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

