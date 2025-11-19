Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,954 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $78,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $597.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $707.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $325,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,860,951. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,063 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $3,085,695.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,214.56. This represents a 42.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,868,377. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

