Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 178,792 Shares of Maplebear Inc. $CART

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,099,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,792 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $140,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $137,762.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 427,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,268.55. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 7,140 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $337,722.00. Following the sale, the director owned 573,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,141,071.10. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

CART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

