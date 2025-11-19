Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 1,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $3,085,695.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,214.56. This represents a 42.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total value of $398,156.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,229.20. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,424 shares of company stock worth $18,868,377. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7%

META stock opened at $597.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

