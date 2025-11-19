Financial Contrast: Lakeside (LSH) and Its Peers

Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lakeside to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeside and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lakeside alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeside $17.79 million -$5.25 million -1.43 Lakeside Competitors $8.79 billion $179.07 million 18.14

Lakeside’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lakeside. Lakeside is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeside 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lakeside Competitors 469 1467 1594 94 2.36

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lakeside and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Lakeside’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeside has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeside and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeside -29.49% -236.84% -46.64% Lakeside Competitors 2.83% -225.72% -0.80%

Risk and Volatility

Lakeside has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeside’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Lakeside shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lakeside rivals beat Lakeside on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Lakeside Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods. Lakeside Holding Limited was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Lakeside Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jiushen Transport LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeside Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeside and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.