Analyzing Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) & Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Thinspace Technology and Semrush, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Semrush 0 2 4 1 2.86

Semrush has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.85%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semrush is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Semrush 3.29% 4.93% 3.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Semrush shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Semrush shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Semrush”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Semrush $428.63 million 2.34 $950,000.00 ($0.02) -337.75

Semrush has higher revenue and earnings than Thinspace Technology.

Summary

Semrush beats Thinspace Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

