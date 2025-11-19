Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $25.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.9231.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.64%.The company had revenue of $295.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Revolve Group by 6,932.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 659,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 154,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

