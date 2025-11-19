Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in Humana Inc. $HUM

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,136,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,728,000 after purchasing an additional 158,528 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Humana by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.39.

Shares of HUM opened at $234.55 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.87 and a 1-year high of $315.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.77 and a 200 day moving average of $257.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

