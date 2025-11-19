Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,073 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 121.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REXR. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $40.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

