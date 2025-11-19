LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $3,972,807,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,754,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,993,000 after buying an additional 547,110 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.74. The stock has a market cap of $814.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

