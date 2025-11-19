SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,021 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,356 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 30.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $109.73.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

