Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Arcosa worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Arcosa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,254,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Arcosa Price Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.62%.

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.