Savant Capital LLC Invests $264,000 in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,951,000 after acquiring an additional 162,465 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 814,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sanmina by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 749,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,865 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,510,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 33,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

SANM opened at $156.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sanmina Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $178.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

