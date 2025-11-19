Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 34,151 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,151 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of TTM Technologies worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,763,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 354,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 571,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, Director John G. Mayer sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $624,547.71. Following the sale, the director owned 165,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,250,988.20. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $43,068.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,813.88. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,279 shares of company stock worth $1,997,587. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $71.85.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.