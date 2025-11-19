Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,467,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $305.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $318.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

