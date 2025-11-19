Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 676 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,264,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,413,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,809,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,290,000 after acquiring an additional 239,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,759,000 after acquiring an additional 98,460 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

