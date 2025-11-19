Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $132.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

