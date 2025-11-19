Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,941 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

SLV stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

