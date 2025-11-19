Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in RH $RH

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in RH by 118.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 98.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of RH by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RH from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.69.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RH stock opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.21.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The business had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile



RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.



