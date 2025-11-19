Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,229 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

