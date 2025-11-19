abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.24% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $17,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the period.

Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $175.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.31. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $189.18.

