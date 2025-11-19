Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 28,050 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,718 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,099,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,516 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,850,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,371,000 after buying an additional 974,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Line Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,083,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.