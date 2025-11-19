VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of VeriSign worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in VeriSign by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 113,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,813,000 after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $1,327,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,439 shares in the company, valued at $125,200,055.23. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total value of $592,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,033.99. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 40,839 shares of company stock worth $10,918,189 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $249.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.62 and a 1 year high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

