Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $13.95 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. $BEP

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 76.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -173.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

