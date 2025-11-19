Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $15.34 Million Stake in Global X MLP ETF $MLPA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.85% of Global X MLP ETF worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 62,468 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 217,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 82,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.64.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.