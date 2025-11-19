BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,443 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,951,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,953,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3,599.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 260,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 253,881 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 600,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 240,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

BHP opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

