Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.