Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 157,475 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 142.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,475 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 457,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 239,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

