SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 24,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEZ opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $64.36.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

