Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $16,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Bonfire Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bonfire Financial now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.06.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

