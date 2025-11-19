Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 857 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $126.45 and a 52-week high of $245.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 59.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.