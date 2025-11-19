Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 9,880 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,044,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

