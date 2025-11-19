Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Central Puerto (CEPU)

Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2025 – Central Puerto was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/1/2025 – Central Puerto was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2025 – Central Puerto is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Central Puerto is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

10/19/2025 – Central Puerto was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/11/2025 – Central Puerto was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Central Puerto had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Central Puerto had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto SA Sponsored ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto SA Sponsored ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.