Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Central Puerto (CEPU)

Central Puerto (NYSE: CEPU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/9/2025 – Central Puerto was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/1/2025 – Central Puerto was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/29/2025 – Central Puerto is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/29/2025 – Central Puerto is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2025 – Central Puerto was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/11/2025 – Central Puerto was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/8/2025 – Central Puerto had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 9/27/2025 – Central Puerto had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Central Puerto
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto SA Sponsored ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto SA Sponsored ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.