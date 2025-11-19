American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Stock Holdings Lowered by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $568,042,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after buying an additional 4,323,569 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,524,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,197,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,006 shares of company stock worth $1,851,422. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $124.80.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.03.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

