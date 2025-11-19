Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 850.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,916 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $17,230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 75.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 181,546 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at $9,380,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at $8,575,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 287,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,506,440. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $169,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Concentrix Corporation has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.10). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.110-11.230 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

