Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lear Corporation $LEA

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lear worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1,384.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lear by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Lear by 2,682.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Lear in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

NYSE LEA opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lear Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

