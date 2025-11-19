Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CNO Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.94.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 48,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $2,006,944.60. Following the transaction, the executive owned 671,542 shares in the company, valued at $27,694,392.08. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

